San Marcos sweeps Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a 'Royal' luncheon at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly gathering at Harry's.

San Marcos Royals seniors Makenzie Fauver and Cole Schoenwetter were both honored at the luncheon.

Fauver was named the Female Athlete of the Week after winning the 100 and 300 hurdles in a city meet against Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara.

Royals ace pitcher Cole Schoenwetter pitched 61/3 of no-hit, shutout ball while striking out 14 in a win against Valencia.

Laguna Blanca 3-sport athlete Alexandra Siegel was named the school's scholar-athlete of the year as she carries a 4.57 GPA.