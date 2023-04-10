Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:23 pm

San Marcos sweeps Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table

SB ROUND TABLE.00_00_08_19.Still001
San Marcos High School student-athletes were honored at the SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a 'Royal' luncheon at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly gathering at Harry's.

San Marcos Royals seniors Makenzie Fauver and Cole Schoenwetter were both honored at the luncheon.

Fauver was named the Female Athlete of the Week after winning the 100 and 300 hurdles in a city meet against Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara.

Royals ace pitcher Cole Schoenwetter pitched 61/3 of no-hit, shutout ball while striking out 14 in a win against Valencia.

Laguna Blanca 3-sport athlete Alexandra Siegel was named the school's scholar-athlete of the year as she carries a 4.57 GPA.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content