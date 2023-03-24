Skip to Content
One run is enough as Dos Pueblos edges Santa Barbara in Channel League baseball

Dos Pueblos blanks Santa Barbara 1-0 in Channel League baseball.

GOLETA, Calif. - Joe Talarico drove in the only run of the game in the first inning and then closed the door on Santa Barbara with two and third innings of shutout relief as Dos Pueblos blanked the Dons 1-0 in the first meeting of the year between these Channel League rivals.

DP senior Kyle Spink worked 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball for the Chargers who improved to 4-3 in league while the Dons dropped to 5-2.

Luke Varesio doubled down the left-field line in the first inning and Talarico followed with an RBI single up the middle off of Eric Anthony.

But the Dons sophomore worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and kept DP off the scoreboard in his five innings of work.

The two teams will meet at Santa Barbara High School on April 4.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

