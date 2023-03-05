St. Bonaventure edges San Pedro in overtime to set up Valencia rematch in CIF-State Regional Final

VENTURA, Calif. - It looked like St. Bonaventure was going to cruise to victory over San Pedro in the CIF-State Division IV Regional Semifinal.

The Seraphs led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter but the Pirates stormed back to tie the game at 58 and force overtime.

But Dylan Benner and the Seraphs recovered in the extra session and won 71-66 to set up a rematch with Valencia.

The Vikings knocked off St. Bonaventure a week ago 65-62 to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 4-AA championship.

Benner scored 25 points while Mathew Wilson and Nico Macias each added 10 points for the Seraphs who improved to 26-7 on the year.