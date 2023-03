CIF-State Regional Semifinal results

Buena 65, Camarillo 55 (Bulldogs play at Culver City on Tuesday in Regional Final)

St. Joseph 87, Dougherty Valley 76 (Knights play at Modesto Christian on Tuesday in Regional Final)

