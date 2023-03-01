Oxnard overwhelms Narbonne to advance in CIF-State Division 2 playoffs as Widerburg scores 26 points

OXNARD, Calif. - The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter and never let down as Oxnard routed Narbonne 72-46 in a CIF-State Division 2 first round boys basketball playoff game.

Reese Widerburg had the hot hand scoring a game-high 26 points while Domink Contreras added 15 points as the Yellowjackets improve to 30-3 on the season.

They play at La Mirada on Thursday in the second round.

Narbonne played most of the game without injured star Marcus Adams jr.

The 6'8 forward was nursing an injured right ankle and did not start.

But with his team down double-digits late in the first quarter he came off the bench and played into the second quarter before shutting it down late in the half.

Oxnard led 43-22 at halftime.

Marcos Ramirez added 14 points for Oxnard who improved to 11-0 at home.