VENTURA, Calif. - Daniel Ortiz scored 25 points and Luke Ortiz added 19 points as Buena held off Del Norte of San Diego 72-66 in a CIF-State Division 3 playoff game.

The Bulldogs will travel to play top-seed La Jolla Country Day on Thursday in a second round game.

Buena led 53-46 heading into the fourth quarter and kept the lead throughout as they improve to 28-5 on the season.