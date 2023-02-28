Camarillo wins at San Diego in first round CIF-State D3 playoff game

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - After a long trip to San Diego, Camarillo came out sluggish but quickly recovered to beat the Cavers 67-61 in a CIF-State Division 3 first round game.

The Scorpions trailed 14-1 out of the gate but stormed back and actually led 17-16 after one quarter.

After trailing by four points at the half and 56-53 after three quarters, Camarillo had the finishing touch to advance to the second round where they will play in North Hollywood on Thursday against Oakwood.