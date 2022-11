SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons came out firing to open up the 2022-'23 high school boys basketball season.

Santa Barbara made six 3-pointers in a 31-point first quarter and never were threatened as they dominated Channel Islands 97-62.

Sophomore Luke Zuffelato scored a game-high 20 points while fellow tenth grader Carter Battle and junior Will Harmon each added 16 points in the lopsided victory.