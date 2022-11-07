Demboski & Elwood honored by SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School boys water polo goalie Matthew Demboski was awarded the Male Athlete of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Providence High School senior tennis player Avala Elwood claimed the Female Athlete of the Week award.

Demboski made 12 saves including a late penalty shot as San Marcos defeated Westlake to advance to the CIF-SS Division 2 semifinals.

Elwood led Providence into the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals by beating Valley View's top-ranked player, rallying from down 5-2.

Santa Barbara High School twins Jared and Jaxon Burford are the Dons Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

They both have 4.9 GPA's and they both led Santa Barbara boys water polo to a Channel League title this year.