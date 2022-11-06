Bishop Diego runs wild against Vista Murrieta in first round CIF-SS Division 3 playoff win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego raced into the CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinals behind the 1-2 punch of running backs Qu'Ran Gossett and Misa Paiau.

The senior Gossett ran for 196 yards with 2 touchdowns while Paiau ran for 127 yards with 3 touchdowns as the Cardinals ran over Vista Murrieta 41-18 in first round playoff game.

Bishop Diego will host undefeated El Modena next week.

The Cardinals led 20-0 after one quarter as Paiau scored from 1 yard out, AJ Vele threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Vili Fano and Gossett ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run as time expired in the first quarter.

Paiau had a spectacular 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that featured a great spin move to get out of trouble.

Gossett finished off the first half scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run as the Cardinals led 34-0 at half and never were threatened in the second half.

Bishop Diego is now 8-3 on the year.