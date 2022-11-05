DP boys water polo wins another close playoff game to advance to semifinals

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos survived another close shave in the boys water polo playoffs.

The Chargers defeated Redondo Union 7-6 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal game.

DP will play La Serna in a semifinal game on Wednesday, November 9 in Irvine.

The Chargers have won all three of their playoff games by one goal.

Tied at 5 in the fourth period, Andrew Kline-Fernandez scored his only goal of the game for DP.

Jaden Moore added his third goal moments later as the Chargers grabbed a 7-5 lead.

Brody Luke added three goals for DP as well.

Reggie Robles made several important saves including stopping a penalty shot with the game tied at 4 in the third period.

DP led 3-1 after one period and 4-1 before the Sea Hawks battled back but the Chargers had the winning response.

Also in Division 2, San Marcos wins at Westlake 8-6 and will play San Clemente in the other CIF-D2 semifinal.