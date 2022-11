SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos girls tennis served up an 11-7 win over Calabasas to open up the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

The Royals are now 19-0 on the year and will play at Harvard-Westlake on Friday.

Also in playoff tennis, Santa Barbara won a division 1 match at Claremont 10-8 and will be home on Friday.

Carpinteria and Providence also posted first round wins in D4.