SANTA BARBARA, Calif- Mateo Obando scored in the opening moments of the game but that was not a sign of things to come for Santa Barbara who struggled to score for most of the game as they lost 9-3 to Servite in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

Obando's goal was the Dons only one of the half as they trailed 4-1.

The Channel League champions finish the year 26-7.