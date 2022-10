SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons rallied to win the first set but that was the highlight as Santa Barbara lost the next three as Pasadena Poly eliminates them in a CIF-SS Division 4 Quarterfinal match.

The scores of the match were 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20.

Shae Delany led the Dons with 15 kills who finish the season 24-9 and Channel League champs.

Last year the Dons won the CIF-SS Division 6 title.