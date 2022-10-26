Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:33 pm

Bishop Diego swept out of CIF Volleyball Playoffs by Capistrano Valley Christian

BISHOP DIEGO QUARTERS CIF.00_00_16_06.Still001
Bishop Diego loses quarterfinal match to Capistrano Valley

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Eagles get their revenge.

In a rematch of last year's CIF-SS Division 7 title game won by Bishop Diego, this time is was Capistrano Valley Christian winning as they swept the home Cardinals 3-0 .

This match was a CIF-SS Division 5 quarterfinal contest with the scores being 25-15, 25-5, 25-17.

Eliana Urzua led the Cardinals with 10 kills who finish the season 14-14 and Tri-Valley League Champions.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content