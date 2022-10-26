Bishop Diego swept out of CIF Volleyball Playoffs by Capistrano Valley Christian

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Eagles get their revenge.

In a rematch of last year's CIF-SS Division 7 title game won by Bishop Diego, this time is was Capistrano Valley Christian winning as they swept the home Cardinals 3-0 .

This match was a CIF-SS Division 5 quarterfinal contest with the scores being 25-15, 25-5, 25-17.

Eliana Urzua led the Cardinals with 10 kills who finish the season 14-14 and Tri-Valley League Champions.