Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table honors four student-athletes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table was back at Harry's Plaza Cafe after missing the previous Monday since Santa Barbara Unified School District did not have school.

The Female and Male Athlete of the Week were announced at the luncheon and the awards go to Dos Pueblos High School sophomore Sagarika Manian and Santa Barbara High School senior Nathan Barrios.

Sagarika shot an 87 at the River Ridge Victoria Lakes Course to capture her second straight Channel League individual golf title.

DP also won the team league crown.

Barrios rushed for 210 yards and scored 4 touchdowns to lead Santa Barbara to a 42-23 win at Buena.

The Dons remain tied for first place in the Channel League.

The previous two Athlete of the Week winners were also recognized as Bishop Diego High School volleyball player Emma Coglizer and Santa Barbara City College running back Brandon Smith were honored.

Coglizer, a libero, helped the Cardinals upset San Marcos in five sets with 16 digs.

Smith ran for 156 yards including a 52-yard score as SBCC routed L.A. Pierce 63-0.