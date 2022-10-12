St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Two days before they meet in what is annually one of the most anticipated football games in the Santa Maria Valley, players, coaches and administrators from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered for lunch Wednesday afternoon.

The luncheon is a yearly tradition for the two Orcutt schools that are located right across the street from each other at the intersection of Foster Road and S. Bradley Road.

On Friday night, the two teams will meet on gridiron in a rivalry match-up that has become known as the "Battle for the Shield."

"I'm very excited about it and I think my team is as well," said Braden Claborn, Righetti senior quarterback. "It's always the biggest game of the year and I think we're going into it very strongly and we're going to play our hearts out."

"The atmosphere is definitely crazy, " said rian Mensah, St. Joseph senior quarterback. "There's a lot of people there, and just it's an exciting game to play in and I'm just excited for Friday to play in that game."

Several years ago, a perpetual trophy in the shape of a shield was created, which is awarded to the winning team.

For more than a hour, the select group of players, as well as the other school representatives, gathered for the friendly luncheon at Blast 825.

During that time, they were able to sit together, while sharing stories and laughter.

Since many of the players have known each other since their time together either in elementary school or in youth sports, the lunch also allows for the players to catch up with longtime friends.

The rivalry has been played 12 times since it was renewed in 2010. During that time, St. Joseph has won eight times, including the past seven in a row, while Righetti has four wins.

This year's game will be played at Righetti's Warrior Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.