San Marcos girls tennis beats Santa Barbara for second time this year

San Marcos defeated Santa Barbara 11-7 in Channel League girls tennis.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos knocked off Santa Barbara for a second time this season winning on the road 11-7 despite the Royals #1 player Natasha Gill dropping a rare set.

Santa Barbara freshman Nicole Buist upset the 2-time defending Channel League champion Gill 7-5 in the first round.

But Gill bounced back to win her next two sets against two other opponents.

The Royals won each of the first two rounds 4-2 and the third round was 3-3.

San Marcos got a big performance from the doubles team of Mina Yazadzhiev and Kate Selby who went 3-0 on the day including a big 7-5 win over the Dons team of Caitlyn Buist and Ashley Birch.

San Marcos is 11-0 on the season.

