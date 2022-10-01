St. Bonaventure stops 2-point conversion attempt by Bishop Diego with 15 seconds left to win Marmonte League opener 21-20

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Now that was some opening act in week one of the Marmonte League.

St. Bonaventure stopped a two-point conversion attempt by Bishop Diego with 15 seconds left as the Seraphs hung on to win a thriller 21-20 over the Cardinals.

Bishop Diego pulled within one point on a short touchdown run by Qu'Ran Gossett.

The Cardinals decided to go for two and the win.

Junior running back Misa Paiau took the pitch and ran to the left but was tackled just short of the goal line by Anthony Albanez Jr. which set off a wild celebration as the Seraphs prevailed in this hard-hitting league opener.

Senior running back Delon Thompson had 2 first-half touchdowns for the Seraphs and Drew Cofield returned an interception 73 yards in the third quarter for a touchdown to put St. Bonaventure up 21-14.

The Cardinals AJ Vele threw a touchdown pass to Liam Flood in the first quarter and ran for an 11-yard touchdown late in the first half to tie the game at 14.

St. Bonaventure is at Westlake next week while Bishop Diego hosts Oaks Christian at SBCC.

Also in the Marmonte League Simi Valley won in overtime at Westlake 21-20 as the Pioneers stopped a two-point conversion as well to beat the Warriors.

Oaks Christian defeated Calabasas 29-16.