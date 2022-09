SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons girls volleyball team is a sweeping success this season.

Having already completed a season sweep over San Marcos, now Santa Barbara High School swept Dos Pueblos in both matches this year as they go 4-0 against their rivals.

The Dons beat DP in straight sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22.

Santa Barbara leads the Channel League at 10-1.