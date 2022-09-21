Skip to Content
today at 12:25 am
Published 11:33 pm

Prentice leads San Marcos to dominant boys water polo win over Channel League rival Dos Pueblos

SAN MARCOS DP WATER POLO.00_00_24_07.Still001
San Marcos blasts Dos Pueblos 13-6 in boys water polo.

GOLETA, Calif. - San Marcos High School junior Nic Prentice scored a game-high 7 goals as the Royals defeated Dos Pueblos 13-6 to move to 3-0 in the Channel League.

Brody Luke scored 5 goals for the Chargers who fell to 2-1 in league.

With the scored tied at 2, the Royals scored 6 unanswered goals in a stretch that spanned late in the first period to midway in the third period to seize control of the game.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

