Prentice leads San Marcos to dominant boys water polo win over Channel League rival Dos Pueblos

GOLETA, Calif. - San Marcos High School junior Nic Prentice scored a game-high 7 goals as the Royals defeated Dos Pueblos 13-6 to move to 3-0 in the Channel League.

Brody Luke scored 5 goals for the Chargers who fell to 2-1 in league.

With the scored tied at 2, the Royals scored 6 unanswered goals in a stretch that spanned late in the first period to midway in the third period to seize control of the game.