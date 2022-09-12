Athletes of the Week honored at both Santa Barbara and Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table Luncheons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Six local athletes were honored with Athlete of the Week awards.

Since there was no luncheon last Monday due to Labor Day, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table recognized four athletes for their outstanding performances.

Last week's Male Athlete of the Week went to Carpinteria High School football player Talon Trumble while the Female Athlete of the Week from last week goes to Bishop Diego High School volleyball player Eliana Urzua.

As for this week's winners: Abel Renteria of Santa Barbara High School football and San Marcos High School senior tennis player Natasha Gill.

Also the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award was presented to Dos Pueblos water polo player Jaden Moore.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table the Female Athlete of the Week is Santa Ynez freshman tennis player Keegan Withrow and the Male Athlete of the Week is Pioneer Valley football kicker Lucan Brafman.