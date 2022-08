SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons brought the energy and tough serving as they beat San Marcos in four sets in Channel League girls volleyball.

Santa Barbara was led senior star Shae Delaney who had 14 kills while Nicole Schuetz added 9 kills and 6 blocks.

The Dons won 25-19,16-25, 25-23, 25-19 and now both teams are 1-1 in league.

San Marcos was led by Elena Thomas and Eloise McGibben who had 16 and 13 kills respectively.