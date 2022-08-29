Gossett & Rillie take home Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 181 yards and 5 touchdowns made Qu'Ran Gossett an easy choice for Male Athlete of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon but it was his 64-yard highlight-reel touchdown run that sealed the deal.

Gossett was the talk of the weekend in local high school football circles after the Bishop Diego High School senior running back ripped off a run that took 22 seconds as he broke 10 tackles on his way for the electrifying score.

Gossett set a career-high with those five touchdowns in the Cardinals 61-20 win in Sacramento against Capital Christian.

The Female Athlete of the Week went to Halle Rillie who dished out 65 assists to lead Dos Pueblos High School to two wins last week.

Rillie is just a sophomore and she just began playing the sport last year.