San Marcos sweeps Santa Ynez in girls volleyball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos defeated Santa Ynez in girls volleyball in straight sets, winning 25-20, 25-14, 25-23.
The Royals begin Channel League play on Thursday at Rio Mesa.
