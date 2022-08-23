Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
New
Published 11:06 pm

San Marcos sweeps Santa Ynez in girls volleyball

SAN MARCOS VBALL.00_00_02_06.Still001
San Marcos sweeps Santa Ynez in girls volleyball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos defeated Santa Ynez in girls volleyball in straight sets, winning 25-20, 25-14, 25-23.

The Royals begin Channel League play on Thursday at Rio Mesa.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content