SB Athletic Round Table is back in session

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - School is back and so is the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The longtime organization recognizes the athletic and academic achievements of high school and college athletes in Santa Barbara.

Alison Bernal is the new president, she will serve a two-year term.

The first Athlete of the Week honors goes to Santa Barbara High School girls volleyball standout Shae Delaney and Dos Pueblos High School senior kicker Greg Tripathi.

Delaney led the Dons to two wins last week and also a fifth place finish in the Bishop Diego Tournament.

Tripathi booted a game-winning 46-yard field goal in the final second to give DP a 22-19 win at Burbank.