Kaufman along with Sam & Randall Cunningham part of inaugural California HS Football Hall of Fame Class

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just before the 2022 high school football season kicks off the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation gives us a blast from the past as they announced the inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame.

Three local players are part of the initial class that includes 100 players and 13 coaches.

Sam Cunningham and Randall Cunningham from Santa Barbara High School along with Lompoc High School alum Napoleon Kaufman are part of the first class that also includes former Oaks Christian High School head coach Bill Redell.

A complete list of the inaugural class was provided in this press release by the CIF.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has announced the inaugural class

for the California High School Football Hall of Fame. The project will be established at the Rose Bowl

Stadium in Pasadena and is set to open in late‐November 2022 during the week of the CIF‐Southern

Section Division I Championship game to be held at America’s Stadium on November 25, 2022. With the

California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and National Football Foundation (NFF) playing a role in

conjunction with Legacy, the project will continue to shine a light on the key contributors to high school

football in the Golden State.

The inaugural class is headlined by icons of the game and includes 100 players and 13 coaches. Some of

the inaugural class of players include notable inductees including Marcus Allen (Lincoln High), Jackie

Robinson (John Muir), Anthony Munoz (Chaffey High), John Elway (Granada Hills High), Jim Plunkett

(James Lick High), Glenn Davis (Bonita High), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower High), Randall and Sam

Cunningham (Santa Barbara High), Gary Beban (Sequoia), Dan Fouts (St. Ignatius), Warren Moon

(Hamilton), and many more. The inaugural class of 13 coaches includes Bob Ladouceur (De La Salle

High), Marijon Ancich (St. Paul), and Kevin Rooney (Notre Dame), to name a few.

The 100 players are symbolic of the Rose Bowl Stadium’s 100th year. Future classes will be selected

every other year and of smaller size following the inaugural, centennial class. The inaugural class was

selected by a committee of 26 members which included media members and administrators from

around the state.

“The CIF is privileged to participate in the selection process for the California High School Football Hall of

Fame,” said Ron Nocetti, CIF Executive Director. “We thank the Rose Bowl Stadium, the Rose Bowl

Legacy Foundation, and the National Football Foundation for honoring the long and storied history of

high school football in California and look forward to the induction of its inaugural class.”

The CIF‐Southern Section will be hosting its Division I State Championship Game at the Rose Bowl on

Friday, November 25. It will be the first time since 1944 that the game will be held in Pasadena at

America’s Stadium.

“The CIF Southern Section is truly grateful to be a partner in establishing the California High School

Football Hall of Fame. In conjunction with the 100th Anniversary of the Rose Bowl, there is no better

time to celebrate the football excellence that our state represents than now,” said CIF‐Southern Section

Commissioner Rob Wigod. “We look to further contribute to this celebration by hosting our 2022 CIF

Southern Section Division I Football Championship Game at this iconic venue on November 25. Thank

you to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation for making it all happen.”

In late 2021, two major donations were pledged to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Stadium’s

501c3, to establish the California High School Football Hall of Fame. Funded due to lead foundational

gifts from prominent philanthropists and business leaders in the Los Angeles area, Brian Panish and

Mickey Segal, the project is being planned and founded to honor the history, quality, and overall impact

of players, coaches, and integral moments that have shaped the landscape of high school football in CA.

“This project will appropriately recognize the players, coaches, administrators, and so many contributors

that have positively shaped the lives of so many on the football field during the formative high school

years,” Panish and Segal said in a joint statement about the project. “Understanding the Rose Bowl

Stadium’s rich history and experience with generational moments rooted in football, there is no better

place in the State of California to house the high school football hall of fame.”

Panish and Segal, who have regularly supported Legacy’s efforts to preserve, protect, and enhance the

Rose Bowl Stadium’s future over the years, both consider their time on the gridiron as value‐shaping

experiences that have crafted very successful careers.

Panish, a former football student‐athlete at St. John Bosco in Bellflower and Fresno State, has been

involved in football for his entire life. Bosco’s football stadium in Bellflower bears the Panish family’s

name. Panish is an Advisory Board member for the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation as part of a volunteer

philanthropist group continuing to preserve, protect, and enhance the future of the venue. His

competitive passion under the helmet has led to his leadership as the Founding Partner at Panish, Shea

& Boyle LLP where he has become a national leader in his own right by obtaining some of the most

significant jury verdicts and settlements in U.S. history on behalf of plaintiffs.

Segal is a former football student‐athlete at local Pasadena High School and played under legendary

coach Tom Hamilton for which tunnel 4 at the Rose Bowl is named. The PHS Bulldogs compete annually

on the hallowed Rose Bowl turf as part of the Turkey Tussle against rivals John Muir High School, the

alma mater of the great Jackie Robinson. Segal is currently the President of the Legacy Foundation’s

Board of Directors and is the Chair of its ongoing fundraising campaign in honor of the venue’s

centennial. He has been involved with the Foundation since its inception in 2010 and has heavily

committed to the Stadium’s heritage including a 2017 major gift to renovate and open one of the Rose

Bowl’s original locker rooms as a museum and supporting the venue’s new videoboard that was erected

in 2020. Mickey is a Founder and Managing Partner of NKSFB, building a firm that started in 1981 into

the largest business management firm in the United States.

“The ongoing generosity of Brian and Mickey to this project is humbling, thoughtful, and will provide a

transformational result to recognize the great history of high school football in the State of California.

We are incredibly grateful,” said Dedan Brozino, Chief Development Officer. “The Rose Bowl is the most

appropriate home for this Hall of Fame, and we are looking forward to delivering an exciting project

amid the venue’s centennial and for years to come.”

“The National Football Foundation is honored to play a role with the California High School Football Hall

of Fame,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “California has such a rich history of high school

football, and the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and the Rose Bowl Stadium are the perfect stewards to

showcase the state’s gridiron greats.”

The project is being designed by Forty Nine Degrees, who has a successful history highlighting

experiential elements at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. They have overseen the key design and

interactive elements for some of the venue’s most popular heritage projects to date, including the 1922

Locker Room Museum, the Legacy Foundation offices, historical statues, inside of the Terry Donahue

Pavilion, and around the Stadium’s public concourse areas. Forty Nine Degrees is an industry leader in

creating sharable experiences, often amplifying elements for some of the nation’s most prominent

intercollegiate athletic programs.

“We are excited to create another engaging, shareable experience at the Rose Bowl Stadium. To have

the opportunity to profile California’s rich High School Football history in perhaps the most storied

venue in all of sports, is a creative teams’ dream, said Michael McClurg, President of Forty Nine Degrees.

A formal California High School Football Hall of Fame website is currently in development and will allow

the public to nominate players and coaches for consideration. The website is expected to be ready for

public viewing on November 1.

INAUGURAL CLASS – CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

PLAYERS (100)

● Frankie Albert (Glendale)

● Marcus Allen (Lincoln)

● Jon Arnett (Manual Arts)

● Matt Barkley (Mater Dei)

● Steve Bartkowski (Buchser)

● Dick Bass (Vallejo)

● Gary Beban (Sequoia)

● Hal Bedsole (Reseda)

● Ricky Bell (Fremont)

● Tom Brady (Serra)

● John Brodie (Oakland Tech)

● Tedy Bruschi (Roseville)

● Reggie Bush (Helix)

● Mark Carrier (Long Beach Poly)

● Chris Claiborne (J.W. North)

● Randy Cross (Crespi)

● Randall Cunningham (Santa Barbara)

● Sam Cunningham (Santa Barbara)

● Anthony Davis (San Fernando)

● Glenn Davis (Bonita)

● Jack Del Rio (Hayward)

● Morley Drury (Long Beach Poly)

● Henry Ellard (Hoover)

● John Elway (Granada Hills)

● Nello “Flash” Falaschi (Bellarmine)

● Tom Fears (Manual Arts)

● Vince Ferragamo (Banning)

● Kai Forbath (Notre Dame)

● DeShaun Foster (Tustin)

● Dan Fouts (St. Ignatius)

● Mike Garrett (Roosevelt)

● Toby Gerhart (Norco)

● Frank Gifford (Bakersfield)

● Tony Gonzalez (Huntington Beach)

● Pat Haden (Bishop Amat)

● Michael Haynes (John Marshall)

● John Huarte (Mater Dei)

● DeSean Jackson (Long Beach Poly)

● Jimmy Johnson (Kingsburg)

● John Henry Johnson (Pittsburg)

● Maurice Jones‐Drew (De La Salle)

● Napoleon Kaufman (Lompoc)

● Lincoln Kennedy (Morse)

● Billy Kilmer (Citrus)

● Eddie LaBaron (Oakdale)

● Matt Leinart (Mater Dei)

● Marcedes Lewis (Long Beach Poly)

● James Lofton (Washington)

● Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower)

● John Lynch (Torrey Pines)

● Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Tech)

● Gino Marchetti (Antioch)

● Ollie Matson (Washington)

● Bruce Matthews (Arcadia)

● Bill McColl (Hoover)

● Tim McDonald (Edison)

● Hugh McElhenny (Washington)

● Willie McGinest (Long Beach Poly)

● John McKay Jr. (Bishop Amat)

● Mike McKeever (Mount Carmel)

● Freeman McNeil (Banning)

● Ron Mix (Hawthorne)

● Warren Moon (Hamilton)

● Don Mosebar (Mt. Whitney)

● Harold “Brick” Muller (Oakland Tech)

● Anthony Munoz (Chaffey)

● Ernie Nevers (Santa Rosa)

● Ken O’Brien (Jesuit)

● Carson Palmer (Santa Margarita)

● Joe Perry (Jordan)

● Jim Plunkett (James Lick)

● Les Richter (Fresno)

● Ron Rivera (Seaside)

● Jackie Robinson (John Muir)

● Jerry Robinson (Cardinal Newman)

● Aaron Rodgers (Pleasant Valley)

● Rashaan Salaam (La Jolla Country Day)

● John Sciarra (Bishop Amat)

● Junior Seau (Oceanside)

● Richard Sherman (Dominguez)

● Jeff Siemon (Bakersfield)

● Alex Smith (Helix)

● Dennis Smith (Santa Monica)

● Bob St. Clair (Poly)

● Lynn Swann (Serra)

● Amani Toomer (De La Salle)

● Gino Torretta (Pinole Valley)

● Norm Van Brocklin (Acalanes)

● Gene Washington (Long Beach Poly)

● Kenny Washington (Lincoln)

● Bob Waterfield (Van Nuys)

● Charles White (San Fernando)

● Russell White (Crespi)

● Ricky Williams (Patrick Henry)

● D.J. Williams (De La Salle)

● Roy Williams (James Logan)

● Ron Yary (Bellflower)

● Charles Young (Edison)

● Luis Zendejas (Don Lugo)

● Gary Zimmerman (Walnut)

COACHES (13)

● Bob Ladouceur (De La Salle)

● Marijon Ancich (St. Paul)

● Kevin Rooney (Notre Dame)

● Gene Vollnogle (Banning, Carson)

● Bob Johnson (Mission Viejo, El Toro)

● Herb Meyer (El Camino)

● John Barnes (Los Alamitos)

● Dwight “Goldie” Griffin (Bakersfield)

● Harry Welch (Canyon, St. Margaret’s, Santa Margarita)

● Dick Bruich (Fontana)

● Bill Redell (Crespi, St. Francis, Oaks Christian)

● Lou Farrar (Charter Oak)

● Mike Herrington (Hart, Bellflower)