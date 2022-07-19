San Marcos HS golfer Leo Metzger qualifies for U.S. Amateur
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Leo Metzger saved his best for last.
The San Marcos High School senior qualified for the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship in a playoff at the La Cumbre Country Club.
Metzger edged out Adam Anderson in a one-hole playoff to grab the second and final qualifying spot out of 69 players.
Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande won the event with a 36-hole score of 10-under par 130.
Metzer shot a 137.
The U.S. Amateur is in mid-August in New Jersey.