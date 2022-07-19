Skip to Content
San Marcos HS golfer Leo Metzger qualifies for U.S. Amateur

San Marcos High School senior Leo Metzger qualified for the U.S. Amateur

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Leo Metzger saved his best for last.

The San Marcos High School senior qualified for the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship in a playoff at the La Cumbre Country Club.

Metzger edged out Adam Anderson in a one-hole playoff to grab the second and final qualifying spot out of 69 players.

Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande won the event with a 36-hole score of 10-under par 130.

Metzer shot a 137.

The U.S. Amateur is in mid-August in New Jersey.

