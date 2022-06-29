Parrish returns to Dos Pueblos to coach boys and girls water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Chris Parrish is back.

The longtime successful water polo coach is headed back to Dos Pueblos High School where he will coach the boys and girls once again.

Parrish coached at DP from 2002-2016 and won 7 Channel League titles with the boys and 2 league crowns with the girls.

He led DP to CIF-Southern Section Championships in 2004 and 2005 with the boys and captured a CIF-SS title with the girls in 2011 with an undefeated season.

DP Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus said, “It's a great day for the DPHS community and our

water polo and aquatics programs as we welcome Chris Parrish back as a teacher and coach.

Chris is a highly regarded coach and possesses the leadership, passion, expertise and vision to

move Dos Pueblos water polo forward. Coach Parrish will be an incredible mentor to our

student-athletes, helping them grow as individuals and achieve as a team. I am very confident

that our boys and girls water polo programs will continue to improve and compete for a Channel

League title under Coach Chris Parrish.”



Parrish said, “I have a unique opportunity to return to a school I love and

have made such fond memories over the years. I come back with the benefit of having

had 6 years away to really analyze the mistakes I made the first time, and with a greater

vision for what Dos Pueblos water polo can become. This time around I will be even

more focused on developing these amazing young men’s and women’s character, work

ethic, and sense of responsibility (both personal and to their team). I fully expect success

in the pool to follow when these tenets form the foundation for the program."