CIF-SS Baseball and CIF-CS Softball playoff results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local baseball and softball playoff scores:
CIF-Southern Section Baseball:
Division 7 championship game: Baldwin Park 4, Hueneme 2
CIF-Central Section Softball Quarterfinals:
Division 1: Clovis 2, Paso Robles 0
Division 2: Madera 4, St. Joseph 2
Kingsburg 4, Arroyo Grande 2
Division 4: Pioneer Valley 9, Shafter 8 (12 innings)
Mission Prep 5, Sierra Pacific 2
Morro Bay 6, Dos Palos 1
Division 6: Nipomo 10, Parlier 1
Orcutt Academy 7, Corcoran 1
