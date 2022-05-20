Skip to Content
CIF-SS Baseball and CIF-CS Softball playoff results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local baseball and softball playoff scores:

CIF-Southern Section Baseball:

Division 7 championship game: Baldwin Park 4, Hueneme 2

CIF-Central Section Softball Quarterfinals:

Division 1: Clovis 2, Paso Robles 0

Division 2: Madera 4, St. Joseph 2

Kingsburg 4, Arroyo Grande 2

Division 4: Pioneer Valley 9, Shafter 8 (12 innings)

Mission Prep 5, Sierra Pacific 2

Morro Bay 6, Dos Palos 1

Division 6: Nipomo 10, Parlier 1

Orcutt Academy 7, Corcoran 1

