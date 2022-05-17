CIF Baseball playoff scores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are some local baseball playoff results from CIF-SS and CIF-CS.

CIF-Southern Section semifinals:

Division 5: Moreno Valley 4, Buena 1 (Game played under protest as Moreno Valley appears on video to have violated pregame batting practice CIF-SS playoff rules).

Division 6: Estancia 1, Santa Ynez 0 (10 innings).

Division 7: Hueneme 8, Santiago 4

CIF-Central Section Round 1

Division 2: St. Joseph 3, Kerman 2 (Knights are 16th seed, Kerman #1).

Division 3: Mt. Whitney 6, Pioneer Valley 1