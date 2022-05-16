Four SB High boys water polo players stay local and sign with UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School boys water polo not only sends four seniors to the next level but all four will stay local as they sign with UC Santa Barbara.

Twin brothers Griffin and Wyatt Pieretti along with Ryan Drake and Sean O'Brien signed their National Letter of Intent at a ceremony at Santa Barbara High School.

Wyatt Pieretti was a star goalie early in his high school career while Griffin developed into a standout player being named First Team All-Channel League in his senior season.

Ryan Drake is an offensive star scoring 97 goals in his senior year.

Sean O'Brien scored 53 goals and dished out 59 assists during his senior campaign.

Drake and O'Brien were named Co-Channel League MVP this past season.