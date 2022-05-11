Sloppy fifth inning costs Bishop Diego playoff game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jack Stowe pitched another solid playoff game but 3 of the four runs against him were unearned as Bishop Diego lost 4-2 in a CIF-SS Division 6 second round game to Hesperia Christian.

The Cardinals could not catch two foul pops that would have ended the top of the fifth inning because of the high winds.

The Cardinals then made two errors on infield ground balls that led to the first two runs of the game. A wild pitch brought in the third run of the inning and Bishop Diego never recovered.

The senior Stowe, who pitched a complete game shutout in the first round, worked 6 2/3 innings and struck out 5 in his final high school appearance.