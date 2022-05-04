San Marcos Royals rally into CIF Division 2 semifinals in boys volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a thriller in the Thunderhut!

San Marcos rallied from two sets down to stun Long Beach Wilson 3-2 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal match.

The Royals advanced 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-12 and will play at Tesoro on Saturday in the semifinals.

Senior Zack Willbanks led San Marcos with 19 kills with several of them coming in the fifth set.

Luke Walker, who had 17 kills, was huge in the third set as the Royals started their comeback.

Sophomore Jack Wilson added 15 kills including the game winner which sent the student section at the Thunderhut spilling onto the court to celebrate the comeback victory.

Junior Hansen Streeter dished out 58 assists as San Marcos moves into their first semifinals since 2014.