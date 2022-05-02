San Marcos and DP baseball will begin playoffs at home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The top two teams in the Channel League will start the CIF-SS baseball playoffs at home.

San Marcos will host a Division 4 first round game on Thursday against the wildcard winner between Loyola vs Montebello.

The Royals are back-to-back Channel League champions.

Dos Pueblos, the second place team in the Channel League, will be home on Friday in a Division 3 first round game against St. Bonaventure of Ventura.

Santa Barbara is on the road in a Division 4 wildcard game against Culver City on Tuesday.

The winner will face Ventura on Thursday.

In Division 6 Bishop Diego is at Milken Community while Santa Ynez is at Foothill Tech. Both games are on Thursday.

For more local schools visit this link: https://cifss.org/brackets/2022-baseball/