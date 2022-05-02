Final Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon of the school year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - That's a wrap.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hosted its final luncheon of the school year at Harry's.

It marked the end of the 3-year term for Ken Newendorp as president.

During the pandemic last year he helped the luncheons pivot from inside gatherings at Harry's to outdoor meetings at Creekside.

The luncheons returned to their traditional spot at Harry's for this entire school year.

Alison Bernal takes over as president.

Erin Otsuki and Joaquin Sandoval were honored as the Athlete of the Week.

The junior swimmer Otsuki was part of a Carpinteria High School record 400 free relay team.

She won the 100 free and 100 back at the Citrus Coast League finals.

Otsuki completed the regular season without an individual or a relay loss in league and non-league competition.

Sandoval hit .550 for the week to lead San Marcos to two wins against Lompoc as they clinched their second straight Channel League title.

The catcher was 5-for-9 with a home run, 3 doubles, 4 RBI and four runs scored.