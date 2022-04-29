Skip to Content
Rally falls short as SB Dons volleyball loses in five sets

Santa Barbara loses in five sets to Redondo Union.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alex Rottman and Andreas Schuetz each had 25 kills but Santa Barbara could not quite pull off the comeback as they lost in five sets at home to Redondo Union in a CIF-SS Division 1 first round playoff game.

The Dons lost the first two sets(21-25, 22-25) but the Stanford-bound Rottman and Long Island University commit Schuetz led Santa Barbara back winning the next two sets 25-17, 26-24.

But the Dons lost the final set 10-15.

Santa Barbara won the CIF-SS Division 2 championship last year and was bumped up the D1 this season.

Mike Klan

