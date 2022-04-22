Speshyock pitches another gem as DP blanks Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What an encore performance by Dos Pueblos junior pitcher Ryan Speshyock.

He followed up his no-hitter last week with a 1-hit complete game shutout as DP defeated Santa Barbara 3-0.

The win gives the Chargers sole possession of second place in the Channel League with 2 games left.

Speshyock struck out the first two batters of the game and the Stanford-commit ended with 9 in the game.

The only hit he allowed was a solid single in the top of the fourth inning to the Dons Dane Dawson.

DP scored all three runs in the second inning.

Joe Talarico had an RBI single and Josh Brennan added a 2-run triple.