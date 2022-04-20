Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:22 pm

Hoffman and Sherman win South Coast girls beach title

BEACH VOLLEYBALL.00_00_40_10.Still001
Chloe Hoffman and Portia Sherman won the South Coast Girls Beach Volleyball Pairs Championships in the Gold Division.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dos Pueblos High School dynamic duo of Chloe Hoffman and Portia Sherman cruised to the title in the Gold Division of the South Coast Girls Beach Volleyball Pairs Championships at West Beach.

They beat the Santa Ynez team of Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile 21-7, 21-13.

This was the first year that beach volleyball was an official CIF sport.

Sherman, a senior, recently signed with Pac-12 school Cal for beach volleyball.

The junior Hoffman is hoping to go to Stanford.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content