Hoffman and Sherman win South Coast girls beach title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dos Pueblos High School dynamic duo of Chloe Hoffman and Portia Sherman cruised to the title in the Gold Division of the South Coast Girls Beach Volleyball Pairs Championships at West Beach.

They beat the Santa Ynez team of Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile 21-7, 21-13.

This was the first year that beach volleyball was an official CIF sport.

Sherman, a senior, recently signed with Pac-12 school Cal for beach volleyball.

The junior Hoffman is hoping to go to Stanford.