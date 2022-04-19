Santa Barbara pulls into a second place tie with DP with extra inning win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara took advantage of some throwing errors by Dos Pueblos as they rally to win 3-2 in nine innings.

The win pulls the Dons into a second place tie with DP in the Channel League, 2 games behind leader San Marcos with three games left.

Santa Barbara plays at Dos Pueblos on Friday.

Dos Pueblos led 2-0 after five innings but two errors in the sixth allowed the Dons to tie it.

Nick Dennett escaped a bases-loaded one-out jam in the top of the 7th for the Dons and they won in the ninth as Jack Holland scored the winning run on a bad throw home.