Speshyock and McDonald honored at SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two athletes that are used to the headlines received more awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon.

Dos Pueblos High School star pitcher Ryan Speshyock was named Male Athlete of the Week while Bisho Diego track and field standout Clara McDonald took home the Female Athlete of the Week.

Speshyock, a Stanford-commit, pitched his first no-hitter of his high school career in a 6-1 win at Santa Ynez.

He struck out 12 batters.

McDonald won the shot put and discus at the 102nd Russell Cup Meet in Carpinteria.

McDonald is the reigning CIF-SS Division 4 champion in the shot put.