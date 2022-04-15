Royals get payback as they beat Santa Barbara in volleyball showdown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Unless there is a big upset San Marcos and Santa Barbara will share the Channel League championship in boys volleyball.

San Marcos avenged an earlier season loss to the Dons with a four-set home victory winning 26-24, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23.

Both teams have one loss in league.

Hansen Streeter had 40 assists and Jack Wilson had a team-high 11 kills for San Marcos.

Both teams will compete in the two-day Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions starting Friday at Santa Barbara High School.