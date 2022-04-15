Hoover pitches a gem as San Marcos keeps first place lead in the Channel League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School senior Chase Hoover showed why he is the 'king of the hill' in the 805.

The TCU-commit Hoover pitched his first complete game of his high school career as the Royals edged rival Santa Barbara 3-1 to keep sole possession of the first place in the Channel League.

Hoover struck out 12 batter with seven of them coming on called strikes.

The lefty's curveball was outstanding as the Royals improved to 9-2 in league, 1 game ahead of Dos Pueblos and 2 in front of the Dons.

Owen Estabrook knocked in two runs with the first RBI coming on a bunt single in the first inning to bring in Joaquin Sandoval who led off the game with a booming double to left center.

Emmett Speake made it 2-0 Royals in the first inning with a 2-out single.

The Dons scored their lone run in the second inning as Wyatt Hastings RBI ground out plated Kai Mault who had doubled and advanced to third on a passed ball.

The Royals added an insurance run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Estabrook.

That was plenty for Hoover as dominated the Dons hitters from start to finish.