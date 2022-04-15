Dos Pueblos edges San Marcos and increases first place lead in Channel League

GOLETA, Calif. - Bella Nuno homered and Leila Chisholm made a spectacular catch in the fifth inning to save two runs as Dos Pueblos held on to beat San Marcos 5-4 in a key Channel League softball game.

The Chargers now lead the league by two games at 10-1.

Nuno smashed a 2-run home run as part of a 3-run third inning to put DP up 3-1.

Leading 4-1 in the fifth Chisholm robbed Kamila Morales of 2-run extra base hit as the Chargers left fielder made an over-the-shoulder catch in the gap and slid into the fence.

Earlier in the game Chisholm threw out a runner trying to stretch a single into a double.

The Royals scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull within one run before DP starting pitcher Georgia Wilson ended the game by getting a strikeout.