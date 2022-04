San Marcos celebrates seven student-athletes in spring signing ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School has enjoyed plenty of recent athletic success in the Channel League and the Royals celebrated seven more student-athletes that will play in college.

Mia Amberger: Water Polo, Pomona College

Evony Diaz: Soccer, Alfred College

Jaden Lind: Water Polo, Claremont McKenna College

Masato Perera: Tennis, Harvard University

Rebecca Rodriguez: Soccer, Vassar College

Joaquin Sandoval, Baseball, Lewis & Clark College

Sofia Martinez-Tomatis: Lacrosse, Sweet Briar College