San Marcos sweeps Dos Pueblos in boys volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a busy week for San Marcos High School boys volleyball and they made it a little easier by making short work of Dos Pueblos.

The Royals swept DP 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 to set up Thursday's showdown against Channel League leader Santa Barbara.

San Marcos needs to win to have a chance at sharing the league title with the Dons.

On Friday and Saturday the Royals will compete in the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High School.