High School Sports
By
Published 11:30 pm

San Marcos sweeps Dos Pueblos in boys volleyball

San Marcos sweeps Dos Pueblos in boys volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a busy week for San Marcos High School boys volleyball and they made it a little easier by making short work of Dos Pueblos.

The Royals swept DP 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 to set up Thursday's showdown against Channel League leader Santa Barbara.

San Marcos needs to win to have a chance at sharing the league title with the Dons.

On Friday and Saturday the Royals will compete in the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High School.

High School Sports
Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

