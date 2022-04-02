San Marcos holds off Dos Pueblos to extend Channel League lead in baseball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The defending Channel League champion San Marcos High School baseball team took a big step to repeating that feat with a 5-4 win over Dos Pueblos.

The Royals are now 8-1 in league and they win the season-series against the Chargers 2-1.

DP and Santa Barbara are both 4-3 in league.

San Marcos ace Chase Hoover pitched five innings and allowed just two runs on four hits.

The Royals had leads of 3-0 and 5-2 and withstood the Chargers comeback that saw them score four runs in the final two innings.

A two-run double in the sixth inning bu Joaquin Sandoval provided the insurance runs that enabled the Royals to take a commanding lead in league.