SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kate Guerra pitched a complete-game as San Marcos tightened the Channel League race in softball by defeating first place Dos Pueblos 3-1.

It's the Chargers first league loss of the season in seven games while San Marcos improves to 7-2.

The Royals scored all three of their runs in the first inning and Guerra made it stand up with the help of a solid defense all game long.