San Marcos sweeps singles against DP to stay perfect in Channel League in boys tennis

GOLETA, Calif. - It was a singles onslaught as San Marcos swept all nine sets and beat Dos Pueblos 12-6 in a Channel League match.

Masato Perera, Jed Greenwald and Alex Chow only lost a combined 8 games as they were too strong in their nine combined sets.

DP had a solid day in doubles winning that 6 sets to 3.

Each of the three Chargers doubles teams won two sets:

Keaton Cross/Connor MacPherson 2-6, 6-4, 6-0

Julian Choi/Franklin Truong 2-6, 7-6, 6-0

Kai Yakushko/Daniel Truong 7-6, 2-6, 6-2

San Marcos is now 6-0 in the Channel League while DP is 4-2.