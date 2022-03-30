Dos Pueblos hands San Marcos first Channel League loss in baseball

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third inning as they sent San Marcos to their first Channel League loss of the baseball season edging the Royals 4-3.

The defending league champion Royals are 7-1 while DP is 4-2.

The same two teams meet again on Friday at San Marcos.

After the Royals took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third the home Chargers answered right back.

Long Beach State-commit Kellan Montgomery started the comeback with an RBI triple and he scored the tying run on an RBU single by Stanford-commit Ryan Speshyock.

Josh Brennan delivered the big blow with a 2-run single to right putting the Chargers up 4-2.

Speshyock pitched the seventh inning to nail down the victory.

He will start on Friday against San Marcos ace and Texas Christian University-commit Chase Hoover.